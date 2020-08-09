Brent Scowcroft, a preeminent foreign policy expert who helped shape U.S. international and strategic decisions for decades as the national security adviser to Presidents Gerald Ford and George H.W. Bush and as a counselor to seven administrations, died Thursday at his home in Falls Church, Va. He was 95.

Scowcroft wanted to be a fighter pilot after World War II, but a plane crash changed the young man's life and, as it turned out, gave the nation one of its most authoritative military intellectuals — a diplomat, linguist, tactician on nuclear arms and missile systems, and a scholar of global politics who became an influential voice in Washington for more than 40 years.

He accompanied President Richard Nixon to China in 1972, oversaw the Ford administration's evacuation of Americans from Saigon in 1975, laid groundwork for President Jimmy Carter's Strategic Arms Limitation Treaty with the Soviet Union in 1979, evaluated the MX missile systems for President Ronald Reagan in the 1980s and directed Bush's strategy in the Persian Gulf War in 1991.

Scowcroft was a principal architect of U.S. policy toward post-communist Russia, a leading GOP voice opposing the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and a voice in President Barack Obama's selection of a national security team after the 2008 elections.

He also wrote books, taught at universities and counted among his many protégés Condoleezza Rice and Robert Gates, who became secretaries of state and defense for President George W. Bush.

Most closely associated with moderate Republicans like Ford, Howard Baker and Colin Powell, Scowcroft was a self-effacing former Air Force general who did not smoke or drink. He preferred working quietly in small groups.

Scowcroft called himself a traditionalist, who believed that the nation should work with allies and international organizations, as opposed to a "transformationalist," like George W. Bush, who argued that the U.S. should fight terrorism by spreading democracy in the world — by force if necessary — and should be free to act swiftly without relying on overly cautious allies or a cumbersome U.N.

After leaving government in 1993, Scowcroft headed the Scowcroft Group, a consulting firm for international businesses, and was chair of an advisory board that made policy recommendations to George W. Bush.

But he was among the few prominent Republicans who challenged George W. Bush in 2002 as the administration made its case to go to war in Iraq.

In 2016, he crossed party lines to endorse Hillary Clinton for president.

Brent Scowcroft was born March 19, 1925, in Ogden, Utah. He graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in 1947, joined the Air Force, and envisioned life as a fighter pilot.

But on Jan. 6, 1949, his P-51 Mustang developed engine trouble after taking off from Grenier Army Air Field in New Hampshire (now Manchester-Boston Regional Airport), and crash-landed. His injuries were not critical, but he assumed he would never fly again and considered other military career options.

Scowcroft earned a master's degree in international relations from Columbia University in 1953. He taught Russian history for four years at West Point, studied Slavic languages at Georgetown University in 1958 and, from 1959 to 1961, used his Serbo-Croatian skills as an assistant air attaché at the U.S. Embassy in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. In 1962-63, he taught political science at the Air Force Academy in Colorado.