Brennan's 3 hits, 2 RBIs help UCLA beat UTSA 7-0 and win super regional, clinch berth in CWS

Brennan hit a two-out double and Toussaint Bythewood followed with an RBI single off starter Conor Myles (5-2) to give the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the fourth. Phoenix Call led off the fifth with a bunt single and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Dean West before Roch Cholowsky drove in Call with a single to left field that made it 2-0.