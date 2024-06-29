NEW YORK — Alex Bregman put Houston ahead with a two-run single in the eighth inning, and the surging Astros rallied from five runs down to beat the New York Mets 9-6 on Saturday.

Jake Meyers homered early and Jeremy Peña began the comeback with a two-run double off Mets starter Tylor Megill in a three-run fourth. After its seven-game win streak was snapped Friday night in the series opener, Houston (41-41) won for the 11th time in 15 games.

New York still led 6-4 in the eighth, but a taxed and injury-tattered bullpen minus suspended closer Edwin Díaz couldn't hold on. Mark Vientos homered for the Mets (40-40), who had won four straight and 16 of 20.

Jake Diekman and Reed Garrett (7-3) combined to walk four Houston hitters in the eighth. Garrett threw a run-scoring wild pitch with two outs, then gave up Bregman's go-ahead single on a full-count pitch.

Mauricio Dubón added a two-run double off Danny Young with two outs in the ninth.

Seth Martinez (3-2) pitched a perfect seventh for the win after starter Framber Valdez, hurt by shoddy defense, permitted six runs and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Ryan Pressly worked a scoreless eighth and Josh Hader got three quick outs for his 12th save in 13 opportunities.

Pete Alonso's two-run single capped a five-run second, when the Mets took advantage of Valdez's error and two other defensive miscues to open a 5-1 lead.

Vientos lined a 429-foot solo homer to center field in the third. Singing sensation Jose Iglesias had three hits for the Mets — two doubles and an RBI infield single.

New York has homered in 12 straight games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: RHP Jake Bloss (shoulder discomfort) is scheduled to throw a bullpen Sunday. If it goes well, he might be a candidate to rejoin the rotation after he's eligible to come off the injured list July 7. Bloss got hurt in his major league debut June 21. ... RHP Justin Verlander (neck discomfort) is feeling better and could play catch this week, manager Joe Espada said. ... RHP Luis Garcia (Tommy John surgery) woke up feeling good and is expected to make his next rehab start at a different affiliate. Garcia threw 12 pitches in a perfect inning during his first rehab outing Friday in the rookie-level Florida Complex League.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Luis Severino (5-2, 3.29 ERA) pitches the series finale Sunday. He is 2-4 with a 4.93 ERA against the Astros and hasn't beaten them since May 2018 with the Yankees. Houston had not announced a starter and could go with a bullpen game.

___

