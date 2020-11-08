Another Day, More Record Highs Saturday

Even though I don't necessarily like having to run my air conditioner in November (even if it's just for a few hours during the peak afternoon warmth), I have to admit that I'm enjoying this stretch of warm weather we've been having. Highs climbed into the mid-70s across portions of southern Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, on Saturday.

And once again we saw several record highs set across the state Saturday. Here were what the records were for climate locations across Minnesota:

Duluth: 65F in 1874

International Falls: 64F in 2016

Twin Cities: 72F in 1874

Rochester: 73F in 2001

St. Cloud: 68F in 1949

Brainerd: 65F in 1975

Hibbing: 63F in 1964

_______________________________________________

Windy And Warm Sunday Ahead

We have one more day with highs in the 70s in this stretch of November warmth as we head into Sunday. Morning temperatures once again will be in the 50s with highs climbing into the low/mid-70s in the Twin Cities. It'll be a fairly sunny - and windy - day.

As we look statewide, most areas of the state will climb into the 60s and 70s. While we will see sunnier skies across southern Minnesota, skies will be a bit cloudier across northern Minnesota. While some areas of western Minnesota could see some rain late Sunday, better chances would move in overnight or Monday. Here's what the records for Sunday are across the state:

Duluth: 69F in 1999

International Falls: 72F in 1999

Twin Cities: 77F in 1999

Rochester: 75F in 1999

St. Cloud: 75F in 1999

Brainerd: 69F in 1931

Hibbing: 70F in 1999

We see the dark reds once again today on the departure from the average map, as many locations will be 25-30F degrees above average. The average high in the Twin Cities for November 8th is 46F.

Sunday will be a very blustery day across the state, particularly across central and southern Minnesota where wind gusts could exceed 40 mph. We could see them near 50 mph in western Minnesota. The strongest winds are expected to occur from the late morning hours through the afternoon.

Those strong southerly winds will increase through the morning and midday hours in the Twin Cities, reaching their peak (around 40 mph) during the early and mid-afternoon before decreasing after sunset.

Due to the strong winds expected Sunday, a Wind Advisory has been issued across a good portion of central and southern Minnesota.

_______________________________________________

Warm Start To November

It has been quite a warm start to the month of November (minus November 1st)! Through Friday our average temperature in the Twin Cities (accounting for the high and low of each day) has been 50.6F - +10.1F degrees above average. That is on the back of three days with highs in the 70s, tied for the most 70F+ days on record for November with 1999 and 1975. As with the monthly average, that 70F degree stat is only through Friday - with the high of 74F that occurred Saturday, we have now broken that record and sit atop the rankings.

That average temperature of 50.6F ranks the first six days of November as the eighth warmest on record.

_______________________________________________

Quick Change Back To Winter Early In The Week

I warn you - the other shoe is about to drop. Once we get past the warmth of this weekend, a strong cold front will move through the region Monday. That'll bring dropping temperatures during the day along with showers and maybe even a few thunderstorms. Tuesday... yep, it'll feel like fall/winter once again as highs will only be in the 30s with the chance of a few inches of snow.

Here's a look at Monday in the Twin Cities. Highs will be set early in the day, will falling temperatures likely as we head into the afternoon hours with that cold front moving through the region.

So, in a quick summary - enjoy the warmth of Sunday, because it isn't going to last. As we look toward Wednesday and Thursday, highs will stay below average in the 30s and low 40s. We even will have another (slight) shot at some snow as we head toward Thursday Night.

_______________________________________________

Lukewarm Weather Honeymoon Is Almost Over

By Paul Douglas



Record snow and record lows in mid-October. Then record warmth in early November. Tropical Storm "Eta" about to soak south Florida with a few month's worth of rain. Western wildfires extinguished by...snow? Welcome to weather weirding at its finest.

Odds still favor a La Nina cooling phase this winter and many (but not all) such patterns in the Pacific favor colder, snowier winters for Minnesota. But this year I'm not yet convinced we'll be hip-deep in drifts, huddling through a Polar Vortex. The European (ECMWF) winter outlook looks very mild for most of the Lower 48 states, with more frequent surges of milder, Pacific air than usual. The truth? Nobody knows. The future is hard. Just ask a pollster.

Welcome to the last lukewarm day with 40 mph winds; a cooler front may drop a quarter inch of rain Monday. A few inches of slushy snow could still pile up Tuesday night. Deep breaths. Daytime highs approach 40F much of next week, so it'll melt. It always melts. That said, what a run this has been!

_______________________________________________

Paul's Extended Twin Cities Forecast

SUNDAY: Some sun, very windy. Wake up 58. High 73. Chance of precipitation 30%. Wind S 20-45 mph.

MONDAY: Turning cooler with periods of rain. Wake up 62. High 65. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind SW 15-30 mph.

TUESDAY: Rain ends as a few inches of slush. Wake up 32. High 35. Chance of precipitation 90%. Wind N 10-20 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and drier. Wake up 25. High 41. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind SW 8-13 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cooler. Wake up 29. High 39. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 8-13 mph.

FRIDAY: More clouds than sun, chilly. Wake up 23. High 36. Chance of precipitation 20%. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, late mix possible. Wake up 28. High 40. Chance of precipitation 50%. Wind SE 8-13 mph.

_______________________________________________

This Day in Weather History

November 8th

1999: A November 'heat wave' impacts much of the state. Temperatures in the 70's and 80's are recorded in Minnesota with records shattered in many places.

1943: A severe ice storm hits the Twin Cities, and heavy snow falls over southwest Minnesota. One person died in St. Paul as a trolley car slid off the tracks and hit a pole. A Minneapolis man died shoveling snow. Many telephone poles were down due to the ice. Places like Worthington, Windom, and Marshall saw 14 to 16 inches of snow.

1870: The first storm warning for the Great Lakes is issued by the U.S. Army.

_______________________________________________

Average Temperatures & Precipitation for Minneapolis

November 8th

Average High: 46F (Record: 77F set in 1999)

Average Low: 30F (Record: 1F set in 1991)

Average Precipitation: 0.05" (Record: 1.51" set in 1932)

Average Snowfall: 0.2" (Record: 8.5" in 1943)

Record Snow Depth: 14" in 1991

_______________________________________________

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

November 8th

Sunrise: 7:01 AM

Sunset: 4:51 PM

*Length Of Day: 9 hours, 49 minutes and 23 seconds

*Daylight LOST Since Yesterday: ~2 minutes and 35 seconds

*When Do We Drop Below 9.5 Hours Of Daylight? November 16th (9 hours, 29 minutes, and 53 seconds)

*When Is The Sunrise At/After 7:30 AM?: November 30th (7:30 AM)

*When Is The Earliest Sunset?: December 4th-13th (4:31 PM)

_______________________________________________

National Weather Forecast

Rain and snow will continue across portions of the western United States on Sunday, with blizzard conditions expected in parts of Montana including Great Falls. Showers and thunderstorms will continue across portions of the Southeast - particularly in southern Florida, where Eta will be approaching as we head toward the overnight hours. I'll have more on the track of Eta below.

In portions of Montana, at least two to three feet of snow could fall over the next few days. Meanwhile, across southern Florida, rainfall amounts could be approaching 10" through Monday evening due to loads of tropical moisture, in part due to Eta.

_______________________________________________

Latest On Eta

Eta has been strengthening on Saturday, and as of the evening hours had winds of 65 mph. It is expected to cross over central Cuba Saturday Night and early Sunday, then make a curve toward southern Florida late Sunday into Monday. There is the potential that Eta could be a hurricane on approach to southern Florida. Afterward, it'll enter the Gulf of Mexico and slow down to the west of Florida. Models have it eventually crossing Florida to the northeast before moving on out.

Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings are in place across portions of Cuba and across southern Florida ahead of Eta. Portions of southern Florida are also under Hurricane Watches and Storm Surge Watches. A storm surge of 2-4 feet will be possible in areas under the Storm Surge Watch.

Heavy rain will be one of the big stories with Eta, with the potential of 6-12" in some locations of southern Florida through the middle of the week. Numerous Flood Watches are in place.

_______________________________________________

Assessing the U.S. Climate in October 2020



Image: NOAA/NCEI

More from NCEI: "For October, the average contiguous U.S. temperature was 54.4°F, 0.3°F above the 20th-century average. This ranked in the middle third of the 126-year period of record. For the year-to-date, the contiguous U.S. average temperature was 57.0°F, 2.1°F above average, and tied with 2006 for seventh warmest in the historical record. The October precipitation total for the contiguous U.S. was 2.16 inches, exactly average, and ranked in the middle third of the historical record. For the year-to-date, the contiguous U.S. precipitation total was 26.30 inches, 0.94 inch above average, and ranked in the wettest third of the January-October record."

Rocky Mountain National Park Staff Assessing Wildfire Losses

More from the National Parks Traveler: "Though fires still are burning within Rocky Mountain National Park, they are in remote locations, allowing park staff to begin assessing the losses the park suffered from wildfires this year. “This has been a challenging fire year for us and for all Coloradoans,” said Superintendent Darla Sidles. “Our staff are part of these communities, and our hearts go out to all our friends, family, and neighbors who have suffered and lost as a result of these fires.” The East Troublesome and Cameron Peak fires blackened nearly 30,000 acres within the park, and the Grand Lake Entrance Station and other structures were destroyed by flames from the East Troublesome Fire. On October 22 the national park closed due to the fire. On Friday it began to reopen some areas."

Fish in peril after reservoir goes dry

More from the Bend Bulletin: "When the water level in Wickiup Reservoir dropped to critical levels in August, Central Oregon’s farming community was left without a stable source of water for irrigation. It also left thousands of fish without a sufficient habitat to survive. Fish that remained in the reservoir until it was depleted were largely washed downstream, according to a study by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, which completed its annual fall fish sampling in the Upper Deschutes in late October. The fish departed through an unscreened outlet at the Wickiup dam."