Breezy Wednesday Ahead. October-Like Warmth

Late October-Like Warmth Wednesady & Thursday

As of Tuesday, temps in the Twin Cities were running nearly 5 degrees above average! According to NOAA's CPC, it appears that temps through the end of November will be warmer than average.

Snow Depth As of Tuesday, November 17th The Twin Cities picked up 8.3" of snow last week if 2 different snow events. The biggest was 5.5" on Tuesday the 10th, which also set a daily snow record! Interestingly, we've had 7 days with measureable snow at the MSP Airport, 3 of which were daily snowfall records! With that said, there was only Trace of snow left on the ground officially at the MSP Airport. November Snowfall So Far Here's how much snow we've had so far this month. Note that the heaviest has been from Sioux Falls, to the Twin Cities, St. Cloud and toward Duluth. Interestingly, these locations are running several inches above average through the first half of November. Snowfall So Far This Season Believe it or not, we've had almost a foot and a half of snow at the MSP Airport this season, which nearly 13 inches above normal so far this season. Interestingly, most locations are above average snowfall for the season so far. Snowfall Potential Through 6AM Monday Here's the snowfall forecast through 6AM Monday, which shows the potential of some snow across parts Iowa and southern Wisconsin. Warm & Windy Wednesday - Late October Warmth on Thursday

Strong southerly winds will transport above average temperatures into the Upper Midwest on Wednesday. The good news is that winds should weaken on Thursday, but temps will still be running quite a bit above average.

Rain/Snow Mix This Weekend? Latest weather trends continue to push our rain/snow chance farther south into Iowa and southern Wisconsin. Parts of far southern MN might get clipped by a little precipitation, but the heaviest and steadiest looks to sail south of the region.

Wednesday Weather Outlook for Minneapolis

Temps on Wednesday will warm to near 50F in the Twin Cities, which will be nearly +10F above average for mid/late November. Strong winds will be the only concern, which could gust close to 30mph at times through the day.

Wednesday Meteograms for Minneapolis

Here's a look at the Meteograms for Wednesday, which shows temps warming into the 40 by late morning and possibly near 50F by the afternoon. The only fly in the ointment would be the strong southerly winds, gusting up close to 30mph through the afternoon. Wednesday Weather Outlook Temps on Wednesday will warm to well above average levels across much of the region. Note that highs may even warm into the 70s across the South Dakota, where temps could be near record levels! Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Temps will be well above average Wedneseday and Thursday in the Twin Cities, but will settle to near normal levels by the weekend. There could be a few light rain/snow showers on Saturday, but the bulk of the precipitation appears to be south of the Twin Cities. Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis Here's the temperature outlook through the end of November, which shows temps warming to above average leves through midweek. There appears to be a bit of a cool down this weekend, but the extended out look at we approach Thanksgiving, shows a fairly significant stretch of above average temps.

Drought Update

According to the US Drought Monitor, drought conditions have increased slightly over the last few weeks with nearly 50% of the state considered to be in abnormally dry, while almost 11% is considered to be in a moderate drought.

8-14 Day Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, drier weather should settle in across much of the Central US around Thanksgiving, while wetter weather will move into the Pacific Northwest

8-14 Day Tempearture Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, warmer than average temps will be found across much of the nation, including the Upper Midwest.

