PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Alyn Breed scored 15 points off the bench and Nate Watson scored 14 with 10 rebounds and Providence used the second half to pull away from Sacred Heart for a 94-62 win on Thursday night.
The Friars (2-0) led 43-36 at halftime, and Sacred Heart closed within 49-46 when Bryce Johnson buried a 3-pointer with 16:02 left before Providence began to pull away.
Al Durham scored 12 points for Providence and Noah Horchler scored 11 with seven rebounds.
Nico Galette scored 15 points for the Pioneers (1-1), Tyler Thomas 13, Alex Watson 12 and Joey Reilly 11.
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
