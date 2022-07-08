LOS ANGELES — Breanna Stewart scored 19 of her 23 points in the first half and the Seattle Storm routed the Los Angeles Sparks 106-69 on Thursday night.
Tina Charles added 18 points for Seattle (15-8). Jewell Loyd had 16 points and seven assists, and Ezi Magbegor finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Lexie Brown had 16 points for Los Angeles (10-12). The Sparks had won three in a row.
The Storm shot 64.6% overall (42 of 65) and made 8 of 17 from 3-point range — three by Stewart.
