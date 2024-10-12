Breanna Stewart and the Liberty look to bounce back and even WNBA Finals series against the Lynx

''It's one game, it's a long series. We're definitely not coming into this thinking we have this thing won,'' said Minnesota forward Napheesa Collier. ''We understand what happened in Game 1. We were able to steal that game, but it means nothing. It means they're going to come out even hungrier in Game 2 and it's going to be a battle just like it was the first night. And we definitely want to start out better and play better as a team throughout the game so that we're not in that position.''