GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. — Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays ahead of Labor Day weekend.
Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays ahead of Labor Day weekend
Breaks in main water pipeline for Grand Canyon prompt shutdown of overnight hotel stays ahead of Labor Day weekend.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 28, 2024 at 9:54PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Applications for jobless benefits fell modestly last week as US labor market remains healthy amid high interest rates
Applications for jobless benefits fell modestly last week as US labor market remains healthy amid high interest rates.