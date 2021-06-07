Timberwolves beat writer Chris Hine and columnist Chip Scoggins join host Michael Rand to break down the big Wednesday news that Timberwolves President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosashas been fired less than a week before the start of training camp.

What led to the stunning decision? What are the immediate ramifications for a pursuit of Ben Simmons and thehappiness of Karl-Anthony Towns? What should we expect from Sachin Gupta, who will be in charge of big decisions at least for now? And will this organization ever get it right?

