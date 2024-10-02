In my experience, frittatas can be hit-or-miss. Sometimes they’re moist and packed with flavor; sometimes they’re bland rubber disks.
Bacon and eggs, but make it a meal
This frittata recipe is loaded with flavor, and hash browns make it extra hearty.
To avoid the latter, a good frittata needs to be studded with ingredients that pack a punch, and the eggs need to be handled correctly so every forkful is tender.
It’s not difficult, and with a little know-how anyone can turn out this delicious egg dish in a matter of minutes.
First, let’s talk about the filling. Whatever you add to your frittata should announce its presence with authority. In other words, you should be able to taste it, and that’s not as easy as it sounds.
Eggs tend to mute the flavor of other ingredients, so a dish that has a dozen eggs creates a high bar for any other ingredient. In this week’s recipe, Hash Brown Potato, Bacon and Cheddar Frittata, two ingredients fly over that bar with ease — bacon and sharp cheddar cheese.
You always know when bacon is in a dish. Its smoky, porky richness is unmistakable and shines through no matter what it’s competing against. The same can be said for a good sharp cheddar. Salty, nutty and savory, a flavor-packed cheese brings a lot to any party and, trust me, this dish is a party on the palate.
The eggs are easy to handle, if you know how. First of all, they need some added liquid and a little salt to deliver a nice, tender bite. The liquid, in this case half and half, dilutes the proteins, making them less likely to coagulate and turn the eggs rubbery. Salt weakens the interactions between proteins, which produces a softer curd.
Of course, nothing can save an overcooked egg, so you need to be careful during the cooking process. Once you pour the eggs in the skillet, you need to watch over them — now is not the time to step away.
I like some kind of carb in any frittata. Whether it’s leftover pasta, fried bread cubes or crushed tortilla chips, they make it extra hearty and give it a nice bite. Potatoes, in the form of hash browns, play that role here.
The frittata can be eaten warm or at room temperature, any time of day. Leftovers make a great sandwich filling, tucked inside a warm roll with crisp lettuce and a little mayo and hot sauce. It might be my favorite way to enjoy this go-to egg dish.
Hash Brown Potato, Bacon and Cheddar Frittata
Serves 6 to 8.
For breakfast, lunch or dinner, this quick, easy and flavorful bacon and egg dish is sure to please. From Meredith Deeds.
- 1 ½ lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and shredded (about 3 large)
- 3 tbsp. unsalted butter
- 12 large eggs
- 3 tbsp. half-and-half
- ½ tsp. salt
- ¼ tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 8 slices cooked bacon, chopped
- 4 oz. shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- ¼ c. plus 2 tbsp. sliced green onions
Directions
Place shredded potatoes in a large bowl. Cover with cold water and let sit for 10 minutes, drain. Place potatoes in a clean dish towel and twist to remove any excess water.
Melt butter in 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add potatoes and cook, stirring occasionally, until potatoes are cooked through and lightly browned, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Set oven rack to about 6 inches below the heating element. Preheat oven to broil.
In a large bowl, whisk together eggs, half and half, salt and pepper. Add the bacon, cheese and ¼ cup green onions. Stir to combine.
Add egg mixture to the skillet with the potatoes and cook over medium heat, using a spatula to stir and scrape the bottom of skillet, until large curds form, about 1 to 2 minutes. The eggs will still be very wet. Make sure the egg mixture is in an even layer in the skillet. Cook, without stirring, for 30 seconds to let bottom set.
Place skillet on top rack of oven and broil until frittata is puffy and browned in spots, 2 to 3 minutes. Insert the tip of a knife into the frittata. Eggs should be slightly wet, but not liquid. Remove skillet from oven and let stand 5 minutes. Using a spatula, loosen the frittata from the skillet and slide onto a platter or cutting board. Garnish with remaining green onions, cut into wedges and serve.
Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram at @meredithdeeds.
