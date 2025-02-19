Music

Breakaway EDM fest will feature Tiësto in June in St. Paul

Alison Wonderland and John Summit are among two dozen acts headed to Allianz Field grounds.

By Jon Bream

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 19, 2025 at 8:55PM
Tiesto will headline Breakaway Minnesota 2025 in June in St. Paul. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Tiësto, a giant in the EDM world, will join Alison Wonderland and John Summit as headliners for the second annual Breakaway Minnesota Festival June 6-7 outside Allianz Field in St. Paul.

Breakaway is an electronic dance music fest with 12 different sites in 2025 including Tampa, Dallas and Atlanta. Headliners for other shows include the Chainsmokers, Marshmello and Zedd.

Two dozen artists are booked for the Minnesota fest including Cassian, Disco Lines and Troyboi.

The headliners are:

Tiësto, a Dutch DJ, is often called the godfather of EDM. Having started in the mid-‘90s, he has collected one Grammy while DJ Mag ranked him in its Top 10 for 19 consecutive years, including three years at No. 1.

Alison Wonderland, an Aussie DJ, has released three popular dance-music albums and collaborated with Trippie Redd, Dillon Francis and Wayne Coyne of Flaming Lips, among others.

John Summit, a CPA turned DJ from Naperville, Ill., has played at Coachella and Madison Square Garden. In 2024, Rolling Stone called him “the hottest name in dance music.”

Last year’s Breakaway Minnesota drew about 12,000 people on each day to party to Kaskade, Illenium and others.

This year’s tickets start at $149 and go on sale at 10 a.m. Thursday at breakawayfestival.com.

Jon Bream

Critic / Reporter

Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.

