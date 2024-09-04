California wildfires grow as heat wave creates worry; South Dakota conditions improve

A blaze near the remote Northern California mountain community of Sierra Brooks was uncontained. Authorities expanded evacuation orders for a total of more than 530 residents Tuesday evening after strong winds pushed flames through dry brush and timber about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe. The Bear Fire grew to more than 4.7 square miles (12 square kilometers) and sent up a plume of smoke visible some 25 miles (40 kilometers) away in Reno, Nevada.