There's nothing new about roasting vegetables. Most of us are familiar with the technique, having likely used it in our own kitchens more than once. The question is why? Why has roasting vegetables become the go-to method for many home cooks, as well as professional chefs?

While the answer could be as simple as "because roasting makes them good," there's a little more to it.

Taking a vegetable, either whole or cut up, tossing it with fat and seasonings and roasting it in a hot oven sounds effortless, but the effect is much more complex, enhancing and intensifying flavors and textures.

In the case of broccoli, or this week's Roasted Broccolini with Lemon Parmesan Breadcrumbs, roasting brings caramelization, which in turn brings sweet, nutty flavors and a crispness on the outside, while keeping the inside tender.

The high heat also cooks the broccolini quickly enough that it doesn't create any of the off-putting sulfur-like aroma that members of the brassica family, like cauliflower and cabbage, can sometimes produce during a longer, slower cooking process.

Roasted broccolini is delightful all on its own, but topping it with crispy, lemony, cheesy panko crumbs takes this dish to an entirely different level.

The breadcrumbs are toasted with a little olive oil in a hot skillet until golden brown and then tossed, while still hot, with grated lemon zest. The heat from the crumbs helps release the oil from the zest, intensifying its lemony flavor. Once the breadcrumbs have cooled slightly, Parmesan cheese is stirred in and the mixture is sprinkled over the hot broccolini.

Topping the broccolini with this crunchy, flavorful mixture elevates the dish entirely, taking it from an everyday vegetable to a dish worthy of a special occasion.

Roasted Broccolini with Lemon Parmesan Breadcrumbs

Serves 4.

Quick and easy, this roasted broccolini dish, packed with flavor and texture, makes a surprisingly sophisticated and versatile side dish. Try serving alongside a simple roast or make it a light main dish by topping with a poached or fried egg. From Meredith Deeds.

• 3 tbsp. olive oil, divided

• 2 bunches broccolini, ends trimmed

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

• 1/3 c. panko breadcrumbs

• 1 1/2 tsp. lemon zest

• 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan

• Lemon wedges, for serving

Directions

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

On a large, rimmed baking sheet, toss the broccolini together with 2 tablespoons oil, salt and pepper. Roast until broccolini is bright green, but charred lightly in spots, about 10 to 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, combine panko and remaining 1 tablespoon oil in an 8-inch skillet, stirring to coat. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Stir in the lemon zest and transfer to a small bowl. Let cool for 5 minutes. Stir in Parmesan.

Transfer the broccolini to a platter and top with the breadcrumbs. Serve with lemon wedges on the side.