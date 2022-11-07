RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil coach Tite included nine forwards in his squad for the World Cup, highlighting his wealth of attacking options for the tournament in Qatar.

The 30-year-old Neymar spearheads Brazil's attack while the 26-man squad announced by Tite on Monday also features a group of young forwards including Vinicius Jr., Gabriel Martinelli and Rodrygo.

Dani Alves, the 39-year-old former Barcelona right-back, was also included in the list, which features eight defenders and six midfielders.

Tite read out his selection at the Brazilian soccer confederation headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, narrowing down his list from a group of 55 players he and his staff had been watching since 2018.

Brazil will play in Group G at the World Cup with Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Serbia and Switzerland were also in Brazil's group four years ago in Russia, when the Brazilians lost to Belgium in the quarterfinals.

The 61-year-old Tite has already announced he will step down after the tournament after six years in charge.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Manchester City), Weverton (Palmeiras)

Defenders: Dani Alves (no club), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Eder Militão (Real Madrid), Danilo (Juventus), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Alex Telles (Sevilla), Bremer (Juventus).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Manchester United), Fred (Manchester United), Fabinho (Liverpool), Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Lucas Paquetá (West Ham), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).

Forwards: Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain), Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid), Richarlison (Tottenham), Raphinha (Barcelona), Antony (Manchester United), Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Pedro (Flamengo), Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

