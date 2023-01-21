BRASILIA, Brazil — Brazil's president fires army chief in aftermath of Jan. 8 attack on government institutions by far- right protesters.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Outgoing Carlson School dean wonders where all the American Ph.D. students have gone
More from Star Tribune
Business Ramstad: Outgoing Carlson School dean wonders where all the American Ph.D. students have gone
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune