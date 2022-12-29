RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's Lula taps Amazon defender Marina Silva for environment minister in key pick for promise to halt deforestation.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
Politics Former GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan ordered to repay medical expenses for late congressman husband
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune