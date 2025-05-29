Brazil's life-like doll craze goes viral as online videos spark political reaction

SAO PAULO — Videos featuring emotional moments with hyper-realistic baby dolls have gone viral in Brazil, sparking both fascination and controversy.
Influencers have staged situations such as birth simulations and strolls in shopping malls with the hand-crafted baby figures, known as ''reborn" dolls, in a trend that has even prompted political reactions.
In Rio de Janeiro, the city council has passed a bill honoring those who make the life-like dolls, pending Mayor Eduardo Paes' signature. Meanwhile, legislators elsewhere across the country have debated fines for those seeking medical help for such dolls, following a viral video allegedly showing a woman taking one to a hospital.
Lawmakers have even brought the dolls into legislative chambers.
On Tuesday, Joao Luiz, a state lawmaker from Amazonas, appeared with a doll at the State House to announce plans to ban reborn dolls from receiving care in the state's public health system. However, local media reported that health authorities had never recorded any such cases.
Last week, congresswoman Talíria Petrone criticized the attention her colleagues were giving to the issue. ''Can we focus on what really matters? If someone wants to have a doll, let them. I have two real children and they're more than enough work,'' she said.
Dozens of ''reborn mothers'' gathered at Villa Lobos Park, in Sao Paulo, on Saturday for a 10th annual meet-up. Participants say criticism should be aimed at attention-seeking influencers, not the broader community.
The hyper-realistic baby dolls are often used for grief therapy or parenting practice.