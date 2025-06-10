RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro takes the stand before the Supreme Court over alleged coup plan.
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro takes the stand before the Supreme Court over alleged coup plan
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro takes the stand before the Supreme Court over alleged coup plan.
The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 5:40PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro takes the stand before the Supreme Court over alleged coup plan
Brazil's former president Jair Bolsonaro takes the stand before the Supreme Court over alleged coup plan.