Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro and several aides indicted on charges of attempting a coup in 2022, police say

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 21, 2024 at 6:38PM

SAO PAULO — Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro and several aides indicted on charges of attempting a coup in 2022, police say.

