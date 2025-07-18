SAO PAULO — Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered by Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor.
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered by Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered by Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor.
The Associated Press
July 18, 2025 at 12:46PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered by Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro ordered by Supreme Court to wear an electronic ankle monitor.