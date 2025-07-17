Brazil's congress passes bill to overhaul environmental regulations

If signed by Lula, the sweeping legislation will weaken federal agencies' environmental licensing powers. Among other measures, it speeds up review for projects deemed priorities by the federal government, reducing the approval process from three bureaucratic steps to one. It also eliminates reviews for upgrades to existing highways, which could clear the way for to pave the whole of a highway that runs about 900 kilometers (560 miles) through the western part of the Amazon. Environmentalists argue that the project will lead to mass clearing of a pristine area of rainforest.