SAO PAULO — Brazil's Bolsonaro was fully aware and actively participated in a 2022 coup plot, unsealed police report says.
Brazil's Bolsonaro was fully aware and actively participated in a 2022 coup plot, unsealed police report says
Brazil's Bolsonaro was fully aware and actively participated in a 2022 coup plot, unsealed police report says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 26, 2024 at 8:14PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely
Nebraska medical marijuana legalization is closer to reality after judge's ruling but an appeal is likely.