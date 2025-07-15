Brazil's Bolsonaro echoes Trump by describing coup plot trial as a 'witch hunt'

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's chief prosecutor has called for a guilty verdict in the case of far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, who is on trial accused of leading an alleged coup plot.
''The evidence is clear: the defendant acted systematically, throughout his mandate and after his defeat at the polls, to incite insurrection and the destabilization of the democratic rule of law,'' Prosecutor-General Paulo Gonet said in a 517-long page document released late on Monday.
Bolsonaro is accused of seeking to overturn the 2022 election in which he was defeated by a left-wing rival.
''All the accusations are false. I never violated democracy or the constitution,'' Bolsonaro said on X hours before Gonet submitted his final allegations. He said the trial was a ''witch hunt,'' echoing a term used by U.S. President Donald Trump when he came to his South American ally's defense last week.
The prosecution accuses Bolsonaro of leading an armed criminal organization, attempting to stage a coup and attempting violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, aggravated damage and deterioration of listed heritage.
The defence will present its case shortly. Then the panel of Supreme Court justices that opened a trial against the former president will vote on whether to convict or acquit him. Experts expect that to happen in the second half of the year.
A coup conviction carries a sentence of up to 12 years. A conviction on that and other charges could bring decades behind bars.
The former president has repeatedly denied the allegations and asserted that he is the target of political persecution.