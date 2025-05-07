Brazilian state's deforestation amnesty poses 'one of the greatest threats' to the Amazon

SAO PAULO, Brazil — With little fanfare and virtually no publicity, lawmakers in the Brazilian state of Rondonia have passed legislation in favor of hundreds of cattle ranchers who had illegally converted swathes of Amazon rainforest into pasture land.
The new legislation, which was passed April 28 and took effect immediately, also grants amnesty to slaughterhouses that purchased cattle illegally raised inside what had been the Jaci-Parana conservation area, which the new law effectively dissolves.
''All fines, notices of violation and other administrative penalties tied to the occupation and use of the area are automatically voided and carry no legal or financial consequences,'' declared the law.
One of the beneficiaries of the amnesty is likely to be JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, which is poised to start selling shares on the New York Stock Exchange in June. According to a 2023 audit by Brazil´s Federal Prosecution Service, 12% of cattle purchased by JBS in Rondonia came from illegally deforested areas.
In exchange for the amnesty, cattle ranchers must join Rondonia's environmental regularization program, which requires them to halt deforestation and submit a plan to reforest part of the area. The law does not give them the public land, but allows it to be used under concession for 30 years. They will also be allowed to sell cattle, despite a law forbidding commercial cattle in Brazil's protected areas. Around 216,000 head graze on pasture there, according to the state animal division.
''The law is an affront. If it's not declared unconstitutional, it will pose one of the greatest threats to the protection of all conservation areas facing land invasions,'' said Wellington Lamburgini, a coordinator with the local chapter of the Pastoral Land Commission, a nonprofit affiliated with the Catholic Church. ''It sends the message that this crime is tolerated and will eventually be legalized.''
State lawmaker Luís do Hospital, who sponsored the bill, Alex Redano, president of the state parliament, and JBS all declined to comment.
Legal loopholes