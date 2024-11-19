Wires

Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
November 19, 2024 at 1:49PM

SAO PAULO — Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva

Brazilian police arrest 5 officers over coup plot to overthrow government and kill President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Wires

Russia's military says Ukraine fired 6 US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia's Bryansk region overnight

Wires

Walmart ratchets up sales and profits again with Americans eager to trim spending where they can