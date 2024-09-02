Brazilian Olympic star Martine Grael will become the first woman to helm an F50 catamaran in SailGP

If the Brazilian team puts the right crew around Grael, ''I don't see any reason why they can't do really well," Coutts said. "I think that's super exciting for the development of women's sailing because if she does do well and starts winning races at that level against the best in the world, you've got to think that's going to have an impact on all the young female sailors out there, to be aspiring to do a similar thing to her.