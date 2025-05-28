Brazilian nuns go viral after beatboxing on Catholic TV

''That moment was very spontaneous, because with Sister Marisa, if you start a beat, she will dance. And I'm used to singing, to beatboxing, so for us it was very simple, spontaneous and at the same time very surprising to see that it went viral even outside Brazil,'' Sister Marizele Cassiano, beatboxing nun, told The Associated Press.The Sisters are dedicated to young people who are struggling with drug addiction. They say music has been a powerful tool to help those in need.