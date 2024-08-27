Brazilian moms are leading the charge to secure CBD for sick kids

One of the mothers leading the charge is Maria Aparecida Carvalho, 56, a former bank employee. Her daughter, Clárian, was diagnosed at age 10 with Dravet Syndrome, a severe form of epilepsy that can cause the heart and lungs to stop working suddenly and lead to death. Her medication caused severe side effects — once she nearly needed blood dialysis from poisoning — and her seizures could last up to one hour. Carvalho and her husband took turns sleeping for fear they could lose their child in the night.