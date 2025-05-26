World

Brazilian leader Lula hospitalized with inner ear ailment, then released

Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was diagnosed with labyrinthitis Monday after suffering from vertigo, hospital officials said. The 79-year-old leftist leader has already returned to the country's presidential residence, where he is resting.

The Associated Press
May 26, 2025 at 10:50PM

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was diagnosed with labyrinthitis Monday after suffering from vertigo, hospital officials said. The 79-year-old leftist leader has already returned to the country's presidential residence, where he is resting.

The Sirio-Libanes Hospital said in a statement that Lula underwent imaging and blood tests, and its results came within normal limits. Labyrinthitis is an inflammation of the labyrinth in the inner ear, which is responsible for hearing and balance.

The health scare adds to Lula's recent medical worries, which are also part of his allies' concerns ahead of his likely bid for reelection next year.

The most serious is a fall he had in the bathroom of the presidential residence in Brasília on Oct. 19. Almost two months later, he was transferred to São Paulo for surgery after suffering headaches caused by new a bleeding in his head. He was discharged Dec. 15.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from World

See More

World

Marcel Ophuls, the Oscar-winning filmmaker who forced France to face its WWII past, is dead at 97

Marcel Ophuls, the Academy Award-winning filmmaker whose landmark 1969 documentary ''The Sorrow and the Pity'' shattered the comforting myth that most of France had resisted the Nazis during World War II, has died at 97.

World

Thousands of Israeli nationalists chant 'death to Arabs' during annual procession through Jerusalem

Sports

What to know about the crash into a parade of Liverpool soccer fans