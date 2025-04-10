Brazil to prioritize negotiation after US trade tariffs, official says

SAO PAULO — Brazil will prioritize trade negotiations with the United States to address the tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump as it is continues to expand commercial agreements with other countries as a way to offset the impact, a top foreign trade official said Thursday.
''The guidance from the minister and Vice President (Geraldo Alckmin) is to negotiate, negotiate, negotiate,'' Foreign Trade Secretary Tatiana Prazeres said at an online event hosted by the Brazil-China Business Council. ''We have an open dialogue with U.S. authorities."
Brazilian imports to the United States have faced a 10% tariff since last week. Steel, one of Brazil's key exports to the U.S., has been subject to a 25% tariff since March.
The United States is Brazil's second-largest trading partner, behind China. In 2024, the U.S. trade surplus with Brazil reached $28.6 billion in goods and services.
President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has said publicly that Brazil doesn't rule out retaliation but remains committed to dialogue with the U.S.
Brazilian officials from the Foreign Ministry and the Ministry of Industry and Development have held meetings with the Trump administration for over five weeks, according to a top official who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.
Talks began after the U.S. imposed the 25% tariff on Brazilian steel. Brazil has argued that it is a key supplier of semi-finished steel to the U.S., underscoring the integrated nature of the trade: for example, the same ships that bring U.S. coal to Brazil return carrying semi-finished steel, critical to the American industry. Brazilian officials have also warned that penalizing Brazil could strengthen Asian competitors, particularly those backed by China.
When the 10% tariff was announced on April 2, Brazilian officials felt a certain relief, as they believed the weeks-long negotiations may have helped avoid a worst-case scenario of higher tariffs.