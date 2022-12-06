DOHA, Qatar — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus has undergone surgery on a knee injury that ended his involvement at the World Cup, Arsenal said Tuesday.
Jesus was hurt in Brazil's 1-0 loss to Cameroon in the group stage on Friday.
Arsenal, the Premier League leader, didn't say for how long the striker will be sidelined.
"Gabby will now begin his rehabilitation program," the London club said. "Everyone at the club is supporting Gabby and will be working hard to get him back on the pitch as soon as possible."
Brazil advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after beating South Korea 4-1 on Monday.
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
