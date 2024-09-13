Brazil Indigenous group hails a sacred cloak's homecoming after centuries in Europe

Museums across Europe are under pressure to repatriate cultural objects. For years, the Greek have demanded the return of sculptures from the Parthenon temple on the Acropolis, which currently reside in the British Museum. French President Emmanuel Macron oversaw the much-trumpeted restitution of colonial-era treasures to Benin in 2021. Since then, France has sent little else of significance amid critics' claims such moves would empty France's cherished museums.