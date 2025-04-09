Brazil gets late goal for 2-1 victory over the USWNT

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Amanda Gutierres scored in stoppage time and Brazil defeated the United States 2-1 on Tuesday night for the team's first victory over the Americans since 2014.
It was the second of two exhibition matches between the teams, meeting for the first time since the United States downed Brazil 1-0 in the gold medal game at last summer's Paris Olympics.
Catarina Macario put the U.S. in front just 34 seconds into the match. After Alyssa Thompson raced the ball down the left side, Macario picked it up and got around Brazil goalkeeper Natascha, who was making just her fourth start. It was Macario's 10th goal for the national team.
Brazil drew even with Kerolin's goal from distance in the 24th minute that U.S. goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn couldn't reach. It was just the ninth goal that the United States allowed since Emma Hayes took over as coach last May.
Gutierres, who came off the bench in the second half, scored off a cross from Luany deep into stoppage time. It was the first victory for a CONMEBOL team over the Americans on U.S. soil. Brazil had not defeated the Americans since December 14, 2014.
''I feel like in the first half we had a lot of chances that we could have put away," Thompson said. "I think the game got away from us in the second half. In the second half, we needed to get more control of the ball and kind of take the momentum away from them.''
McGlynn was making her third start for the national team. Hayes started Phallon Tullis-Joyce in the first match against Brazil, as she evaluates goalkeepers following the retirement of Alyssa Naeher.
''We just kept Brazil hanging in it, and obviously with a very passionate team, they take it all the way," McGlynn said. "I think we could have been a little more front-footed all the way through the second half."