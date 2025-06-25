Brazil confronts military officers accused of plotting a coup in historic trial

SAO PAULO — When Lt. Col. Mauro Cid arrived at Brazil's Supreme Court on Tuesday to testify against his onetime ally, former Defense Minister Gen. Walter Braga Netto, he did not salute the senior officer.
It was a departure from military protocol that underscored how the country's once hugely popular military has been divided and roiled by scandal as Brazil tries an explosive case in which top military officers are accused of helping former President Jair Bolsonaro attempt a coup to remain in power after losing an election.
Analysts said that the two men's appearance in a civilian court marked a historic departure from the impunity senior military officers have enjoyed since the country underwent two decades of military rule.
''Putting a colonel up against a general levels the playing the field and signals that for the justice system, all defendants are equal,'' said Lucas Figueiredo, the author of several books about Brazil's dictatorship. "The truth will prevail.''
Accusations of a coup
Cid, a former aide-de-camp to Bolsonaro who signed a plea bargain to cooperate with authorities, has already testified that Braga Netto took part in a meeting in November 2022 during which military officials discussed plans to stop current President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva from taking office.
Braga Netto is a close ally of Bolsonaro who also served as the former president's chief-of-staff and his 2022 running mate.
The officers are standing trial alongside Bolsonaro, several other officers, and a few civilians. They face five charges including attempting to stage a coup, involvement in an armed criminal organization, attempted violent abolition of the democratic rule of law, aggravated damage and degredation of listed heritage.