Brazil auctions off several Amazon oil sites despite environmentalists and Indigenous protests

BRASILANDIA, Brazil — Brazil auctioned off several land and offshore potential oil sites near the Amazon River on Tuesday as it aims to expand production in untapped regions despite protests from environmental and Indigenous groups.
The event came months before Brazil is to host the U.N.'s first climate talks held in the Amazon. The protesters outside Tuesday's venue warned of potential risks that oil drilling poses to sensitive ecosystems and Indigenous communities in the Amazon.
A luxury Rio de Janeiro hotel hosted the auction conducted by the National Oil Agency. Most of the 172 oil blocks for sale are located in areas with no current production, such as 47 offshore locations close to the mouth of the Amazon River and two sites inland in the Amazon near Indigenous territories.
Nineteen offshore blocks were awarded to Chevron, ExxonMobil, Petrobras and CNPC. The oil companies see the area as highly promising because it shares geological characteristics with Guyana, where some of the largest offshore oil discoveries of the 21st century have been made.
This region is considered to have high potential risk due to strong currents and the proximity to the Amazon seashore.
Under public pressure from President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, the Brazilian Institute of the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources, known as IBAMA, approved an emergency plan allowing state-run Petrobras to conduct exploratory drilling in a block near the mouth of the Amazon River, the last step to grant an environmental license.
''It's regrettable and concerning that blocks are being acquired in a basin that has not yet received environmental licensing,'' Nicole Oliveira, executive director of the environmental nonprofit Arayara, which tried to block the auction in court.
''This is an irresponsible move by the National Oil Agency and a very risky one for the companies involved," Oliveira told The Associated Press. "We will continue litigating to prevent the contracts from being signed and the blocks from being explored.''