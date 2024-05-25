PHOENIX — Braxton Garrett outdueled Arizona ace Zac Gallen for his first career shutout, Otto Lopez hit a two-run single and the Miami Marlins beat the Diamondbacks 3-0 on Friday night.

The Marlins have won eight of their past 11 games after starting the season 10-31.

Garrett (1-0) had easily his best outing since his return from a shoulder injury, which caused him to miss the first 1 1/2 months of the season. The lefty cruised through the majority of his outing, giving up just four hits while striking out six.

Not only was it Garrett's first MLB shutout, but his first complete game. He threw 95 pitches, retiring Christian Walker on a long fly ball to center for the final out. After Jazz Chisholm Jr. made the catch, Garrett had a broad grin as he gave catcher Nick Fortes a hearty handshake.

The Marlins have leaned on their pitching during their recent surge, throwing five shutouts over the past nine games.

Lopez gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the second, hitting a hard grounder up the middle that scored Jake Burger and Jesús Sánchez. Burger pushed the advantage to 3-0 in the fourth with a no-doubt solo homer to left that traveled 441 feet and hit off the facade of the second deck.

Burger and Lopez had two hits apiece and Nick Gordon hit a double.

Gallen (5-4) wasn't at his sharpest but managed to get through seven innings, giving up three runs on eight hits and a walk. He struck out five.

Arizona's Ketel Marte had his hitting streak stopped at 21 games after going hitless in four at-bats. Rookie Blaze Alexander had two of the team's four hits.

The game took just one hour, 58 minutes.

UP NEXT

The D-backs will start LHP Jordan Montgomery (2-2, 4.98 ERA) on Saturday night while the Marlins counter with RHP Sixto Sánchez (0-2, 6.41 ERA).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB