Brawl mars end of Miltary Bowl as in-state rivals East Carolina and NC State square off

''I'm embarrassed as a coach,'' NC State coach Dave Doeren said. ''I know our players are, too. That is not how people of this program, the players of this program, staff of this program, want anything to do with something like that. To me, it was a terrible response to something that happened to one of our players, and there's no excuses for it. So I apologize to ECU and their team for the way we responded."