Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. stuns Yankees with incredible throw to end 3rd inning

Ronald Acuña Jr. caught the New York Yankees off-guard with a spectacular throw to end the third inning on Friday night.

The Associated Press
July 19, 2025 at 1:36AM

ATLANTA — Ronald Acuña Jr. caught the New York Yankees off-guard with a spectacular throw to end the third inning on Friday night.

The Atlanta Braves' All-Star right fielder threw out Jorbit Vivas at third base when Vivas was trying to tag up on a deep fly to corner in right.

Acuña caught the ball after just in front of the warning track with his back to the infield. He spun and fired and the ball reached third base in the air just in time for third baseman Nacho Alvarez to tag a slowing Vivas, who ignored third-base coach Luis Rojas' signal to slide.

Alvarez was casual as the throw approached in an attempt to fool Vivas, who would likely have been safe if he had run hard at the way and slid.

