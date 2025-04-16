Braves RHP Strider allows two runs and five hits against Blue Jays in return from elbow surgery

TORONTO — Atlanta Braves right-hander Spencer Strider wasn't looking for a feel-good moment. He wanted a win.
Strider allowed two runs and five hits in five-plus innings in his return to the mound against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, but the Braves lost 3-1 to fall eight games below .500 at 5-13.
''My job isn't to come back and have a moment and all that,'' Strider said. ''That's not how I look at it. I'm here to help the team.''
Making his first big league appearance in 376 days because of surgery to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, Strider struck out five, walked one and hit a batter. He threw 97 pitches, 58 for strikes.
''He's extremely important to our club and especially to our rotation,'' Braves manager Brian Snitker said. ''It's good to have him back.''
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had two of the five hits off Strider, including an RBI single in the third inning and a solo home run in the sixth. The homer was Guerrero's first.
Strider got ahead 0-2 with his first two pitches of the at-bat but couldn't finish Guerrero off with any of his next five. Guerrero homered into the second deck on a full-count slider, a 412-foot drive.
''For me, didn't do a good job of executing with two strikes,'' Strider said. ''Felt like my off-speed didn't have a lot of conviction, a lot of consistency. That makes it hard to pitch.''