Braves rally to beat Blue Jays 4-3 in the 11th, move into a tie with Mets for final NL wild card

Sale — a leading contender for the NL Cy Young Award — sliced through the Blue Jays lineup with little trouble, relying on his usual pitch mix that was heavy on four-seam fastballs and a sweeping slider. He threw a season-high 113 pitches, finishing his outing by retiring Leo Jiménez on a flyout to right after an 11-pitch battle. The veteran struck out seven, walked one and hit two batters.