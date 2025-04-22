Sports

Braves rally on Sean Murphy's 3-run homer, then hold off slumping Cardinals 7-6

Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer during Atlanta's five-run eighth inning, and the Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

April 22, 2025 at 2:05AM

ATLANTA — Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer during Atlanta's five-run eighth inning, and the Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.

Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, and Michael Harris II added two hits and drove in a run. Daysbel Hernández (2-0) got three outs for the win.

St. Louis lost its fifth consecutive game. It dropped to 1-10 on the road.

The Cardinals rallied with three runs in the ninth against Raisel Iglesias. Victor Scott II doubled home Pedro Pagés before Willson Contreras connected for a two-run homer.

Brendan Donovan walked with two outs before Murphy ended the game by tagging out Nolan Arenado on a dribbler ball just in front of home plate.

The Braves grabbed control in the eighth. Harris hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly before Murphy went deep.

Cardinals reliever Phil Maton (0-1) got one out and was charged with four runs.

St. Louis wasted a solid performance by Erick Fedde, who pitched six innings of two-run ball.

Atlanta right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach permitted three runs — two earned — and eight hits in seven innings.

Cardinal manager Oliver Marmol was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing balls and strikes.

Key moment

Riley was initially ruled out on a grounder to shortstop in the eighth, but he was awarded a one-out single after a replay reversal. He scored the tying run on Matt Olson's single.

Key stat

Riley has seven homers in his last 12 games against the Cardinals.

Up next

Cardinals right-hander Andre Pallante (2-1, 3.22 ERA) will start Game 2 of the three-game series. The Braves are going with a bullpen game on Tuesday after Spencer Strider was placed on the 15-day IL with a strained hamstring.

