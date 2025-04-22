Braves rally on Sean Murphy's 3-run homer, then hold off slumping Cardinals 7-6

ATLANTA — Sean Murphy hit a three-run homer during Atlanta's five-run eighth inning, and the Braves beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-6 on Monday night for their fourth consecutive victory.
Austin Riley hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, and Michael Harris II added two hits and drove in a run. Daysbel Hernández (2-0) got three outs for the win.
St. Louis lost its fifth consecutive game. It dropped to 1-10 on the road.
The Cardinals rallied with three runs in the ninth against Raisel Iglesias. Victor Scott II doubled home Pedro Pagés before Willson Contreras connected for a two-run homer.
Brendan Donovan walked with two outs before Murphy ended the game by tagging out Nolan Arenado on a dribbler ball just in front of home plate.
The Braves grabbed control in the eighth. Harris hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly before Murphy went deep.
Cardinals reliever Phil Maton (0-1) got one out and was charged with four runs.
St. Louis wasted a solid performance by Erick Fedde, who pitched six innings of two-run ball.