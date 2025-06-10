Braves play the Brewers leading series 1-0

Atlanta Braves (28-37, fourth in the NL East) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (35-32, third in the NL Central)
Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Grant Holmes (3-4, 3.99 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (3-2, 3.88 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -122, Brewers +102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves meet the Milwaukee Brewers leading the series 1-0.
Milwaukee has a 35-32 record overall and a 19-13 record in home games. The Brewers have the ninth-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.88.
Atlanta is 11-23 on the road and 28-37 overall. The Braves are 26-9 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.
The teams meet Tuesday for the second time this season.