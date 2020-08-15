MIAMI — The Atlanta Braves decided to place outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. on the 10-day injured list retroactively Saturday because of lingering wrist soreness, and they're hoping he can return next weekend.
The 2018 NL Rookie of the Year hasn't played since Monday because of inflammation in his left wrist.
Manager Brian Snitker said he didn't consider the lingering soreness a setback for Acuña.
"We're going to make sure we get that thing cleared all the way up," Snitker said.
Reliever Chad Sobotka was activated to take Acuña's roster spot before Saturday night's game at Miami.
