PHILADELPHIA — The game between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain.
The teams will play a doubleheader of seven-inning games on Sunday.
The Phillies now have six doubleheaders on the schedule and already played a seven-inning twinbill against the Yankees on Wednesday.
The Phillies have to make up a week's worth of games because a coronavirus outbreak among the Marlins forced them to take a week off after several Miami players had the virus during a weekend series in Philadelphia to open the 60-game season.
