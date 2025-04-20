Braves new leadoff hitter Alex Verdugo makes immediate impact with 4 hits in only 2nd game

ATLANTA — Alex Verdugo shook his head when reminded the Atlanta Braves are 2-0 since he was recalled this week.
''I'm not taking credit for it yet,'' Verdugo said.
Even so, Verdugo's four hits and two runs scored in Saturday night's 4-3 win over the Minnesota Twins provided evidence he has given a spark to the offense as the team's new leadoff hitter and starting left fielder.
With Verdugo in the lineup, the Braves have posted back-to-back wins for the first time this season. Verdugo's four hits included two doubles and a sixth-inning single that drove in the go-ahead run.
''It feels good,'' Verdugo said. ''Obviously, being at the top of the lineup, kind of instantly thrown into it, get on base, have good at-bats, things like that. And I think for me it feels good to get some hits.''
Verdugo was recalled on Thursday to help boost a slumping offense after signing a $1.5 million, one-year contract on March 20.
When asked after Saturday night's game what he expected when Verdugo was added to the roster, manager Brian Snitker said, ''Just professional at-bats, good at-bats, which he's done already.''
Added Snitker: ''It's kind of why we're excited about getting him here.''