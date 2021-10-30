ATLANTA — Pinch-hitter Aledmys Díaz has blooped a leadoff single to begin the eighth inning for Houston's first hit against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the World Series.

The hit by Díaz fell just in front of left fielder Eddie Rosario, who seemed to hesitate at the last moment, and beyond shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Braves reliever Tyler Matzek gave up the hit. The Braves were leading 1-0.

Starter Ian Anderson and relievers A.J. Minter and Luke Jackson held Houston hitless for the first seven innings.

Anderson went the first five innings. The 23-year-old rookie had thrown 76 pitches when he was pulled by manager Brian Snitker.

There has been just one no-hitter in World Series history, a perfect game by Don Larsen of the New York Yankees against the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956.

There were a record nine no-hitters in the regular season, passing a mark set when pitchers began throwing overhand in 1884. Most of this year's gems came before Major League Baseball cracked down on the use of sticky foreign substances by pitchers in late June.

The previous no-hit bid to reach the eighth inning in the World Series was by Jim Lonborg for Boston against the St. Louis Cardinals in Game 2 in 1967.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports