Braves host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (5-13, fifth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -136, Twins +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to begin a three-game series.
Atlanta has a 5-13 record overall and a 3-2 record at home. The Braves are fifth in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.
Minnesota is 3-7 in road games and 7-12 overall. The Twins have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.
The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.