Sports

Braves host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Minnesota Twins (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (5-13, fifth in the NL East)

The Associated Press
April 18, 2025 at 8:01AM

Minnesota Twins (7-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (5-13, fifth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Chris Paddack (0-2, 9.49 ERA, 1.86 WHIP, nine strikeouts); Braves: Bryce Elder (0-1, 7.20 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, seven strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -136, Twins +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Atlanta has a 5-13 record overall and a 3-2 record at home. The Braves are fifth in the NL with 22 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Minnesota is 3-7 in road games and 7-12 overall. The Twins have a 3-0 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozhaino Jurdy Jiandro Albies has three doubles and four home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 16-for-43 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Byron Keiron Buxton leads the Twins with three home runs while slugging .400. Ty France is 12-for-36 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 4-6, .246 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Twins: 4-6, .232 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Marcell Ozuna: day-to-day (leg), Reynaldo Lopez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Ronald Jose (Blanco) Acuna: 10-Day IL (knee), Ignacio Alvarez: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Twins: Matt Wallner: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Willi Rafael Castro: day-to-day (oblique), Carlos Javier Correa: day-to-day (wrist), Christian Vazquez: day-to-day (hand), Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Royce Lewis: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Michael Tonkin: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Brewers take on the Athletics in first of 3-game series

Athletics (9-10, fourth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (10-9, second in the NL Central)

Sports

Braves host the Twins in first of 3-game series

Sports

Indiana begins playoffs against Milwaukee