Braves face the Twins with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Twins (7-13, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (6-13, fifth in the NL East)
Atlanta; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (1-1, 4.30 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Braves: Chris Sale (0-2, 6.63 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 24 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -214, Twins +177; over/under is 8 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Minnesota Twins, leading the series 1-0.
Atlanta has a 4-2 record in home games and a 6-13 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .371.
Minnesota is 3-8 on the road and 7-13 overall. The Twins have a 1-3 record in games decided by one run.
Saturday's game is the second time these teams match up this season.