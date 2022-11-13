PHILADELPHIA — Khalil Brantley scored 22 points as La Salle beat Wagner 77-69 on Saturday night.

Brantley added six assists for the Explorers (1-1). Josh Nickelberry shot 4 for 9 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 12 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Fousseyni Drame shot 5 of 10 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Seahawks (1-1) were led by Zaire Williams, who posted 20 points. Wagner also got 19 points and nine rebounds from Keyontae Lewis. Delonnie Hunt also recorded 10 points and seven assists.

La Salle led Wagner at the half, 39-26, with Hassan Drame (10 points) their high scorer before the break. Nickelberry scored 15 points in the second half to help lead La Salle to an eight-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.